Nick Cannon Plans To Sue ViacomCBS For $1.5 Billion

According to The Shade Room Nick Cannon plans on suing ViacomCBS in a $1.5 billion lawsuit to gain control of his show Wild ‘N Out. Cannon and ViacomCBS fell out over anti-Semitic comments Cannon had made on his podcast. Cannon apologized publicly for his words and ViacomCBS fired him as host of The Masked Singer, however, they are still tied to him with his hit MTV show, Wild ‘N Out and talks began about how he would continue the show.

Cannon’s team made a statement saying the MTV hit show was his brainchild and he deserved his cut of the revenue ViacomCBS has received since 2015. Cannon hasn’t confirmed the news of a lawsuit as of yet.

If Nick Cannon goes through with a lawsuit against ViacomCBS do you think he’ll win?

