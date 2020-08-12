CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nick Cannon Plans To Sue ViacomCBS For $1.5 Billion

Nick Cannon 2016

Source: Bobby Pen / iOne

According to The Shade Room Nick Cannon plans on suing ViacomCBS in a $1.5 billion lawsuit to gain control of his show Wild ‘N Out. Cannon and ViacomCBS fell out over anti-Semitic comments Cannon had made on his podcast. Cannon apologized publicly for his words and ViacomCBS fired him as host of The Masked Singer, however, they are still tied to him with his hit MTV show, Wild ‘N Out and talks began about how he would continue the show.

Cannon’s team made a statement saying the MTV hit show was his brainchild and he deserved his cut of the revenue ViacomCBS has received since 2015. Cannon hasn’t confirmed the news of a lawsuit as of yet.

If Nick Cannon goes through with a lawsuit against ViacomCBS do you think he’ll win?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Sean Diddy Combs
Former Rapper Loon Says He Left Bad Boy…
 3 hours ago
08.12.20
Nick Cannon 2016
Nick Cannon Plans To Sue ViacomCBS For $1.5…
 3 hours ago
08.12.20
Kanye West The Op Accuses Dems Of “Spying”…
 17 hours ago
08.12.20
Viola Davis Approves of Her “WAP” Cameo That…
 1 day ago
08.12.20
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Fans Concerned For LaKeith Stanfield
 1 day ago
08.11.20
World Premiere of 'Beauty and the Beast'
Toni Braxton Is Number 1 Again!!!
 1 day ago
08.11.20
Georgia High School That Went Viral For Crowded…
 2 days ago
08.11.20
Facebook Removes Numerous Fugazi Pages & Instagram Accounts…
 2 days ago
08.11.20
Black Ty Gotta Relax: Tyrese Gibson Capes For…
 2 days ago
08.11.20
“Do It For Hip-Hop”: Rakim Calls Out Big…
 2 days ago
08.11.20
Stomp Wars HBCU KNOW Virtual Homecoming Experience Hosted…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Wore These…
 2 days ago
08.11.20
Op Alert: Kanye West Could Face Election Fraud…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Twitter Concerned For Azealia Banks’ Mental Health, Misogynoir…
 3 days ago
08.10.20
Photos
Close