Sen. Klobuchar: Kamala Harris Will Bring ‘Compassion And Competence’ Back To White House

Senator Klobuchar spoke after Joe Biden announced his Vice President pick, Kamala Harris. Klobuchar cited Harris’ “grit, her empathy, and her commitment to justice,” and says, “I think the fact that Joe Biden picked someone as strong as Kamala Harris is going to bode well, not just for our ticket, but for our country.” 

Klobuchar spoke to MSNBC on Tuesday night and said “so many African-American women have been “hidden figures,” and Klobuchar praised Kamala’s achievements as a prosecutor saying Kamala will be an “incredible candidate and an incredible vice president.”

How do you feel about Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s Vice President pick?

