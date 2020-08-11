CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

‘Joe Biden Got It Right’: Groups Praise Picking A Black Woman VP Running Mate

Kamala Harris becomes the first Black woman to run for vice president on a major party's ticket.

Democratic Presidential Candidates Participate In Third Debate In Houston

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Widespread praise was being heaped on Joe Biden for making the historic selection of Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. In addition to staying true to his vow of picking a woman, the fact that Harris is also a Black woman was not lost among the reactions to Biden’s choice.

The presumptive Democratic nominee made his announcement Tuesday afternoon.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” he tweeted. 

Biden didn’t mention that his decision made Harris the first Black woman to run for vice president for any political party, let alone the two major ones. But that historical truth was not lost on the myriad groups and prominent individuals who’ve been reacting favorably to Biden’s decision as well and offering their support and congratulations to Harris.

The Black Voters Matter Fund said simply that Biden “got it right” and noted what a meaningful moment Tuesday was for both Harris and all Black women.

“Let’s all take a minute to acknowledge the significance of this moment. This victory was shaped not just by this individual, but also by the hundreds and thousands of nameless Black women on whose shoulders she stands,” LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, said. “Even in recent weeks, Black women have been organizing and lifting their voices to hold Biden accountable for being on the right side of history.

Likewise, a group of Black women leaders congratulated Biden and Harris in a statement e-mailed to NewsOne that also gave shout outs to all the women who paved the way for Tuesday’s announcement to be made, including Sojourner Truth, Shirley Chisholm and Barbara Jordan. It vowed to support the ticket on behalf of Black women voters.

“We pledge to our Democratic Presidential and Vice-Presidential nominees, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that we have your back,” the group said in part. “As the most loyal voters in the Democratic Party we will bring everything we have to igniting and mobilizing Black voters across all demographics to show up in record numbers because the road to the White House will again be powered by Black women.”

Color of Change suggested that Biden choosing Harris was a great start but cautioned that there was still work to be done to attract more Black voters.

“We are confident in [Harris’] ability to support Biden’s journey to the White House, but remain vigilant in holding Biden and his entire cabinet accountable to the needs of Black voters,” Rashad Robinson, Spokesperson for Color Of Change PAC, said in part of a statement e-mailed to NewsOne. “In this time of unprecedented crisis, as civil rights are challenged and Black people are hit hard on every front, it is imperative that Biden and Harris maintain a level of awareness of the many challenges facing Black voters.”

One racial justice group offered similar sentiments and cited “Harris’ record of failing to investigate cases of police brutality and hold involved officers accountable has not been forgotten by communities of color” in calling for a Biden administration to show that Black lives matter to it.

“While we can acknowledge the historic nature of a Black woman being nominated Vice-President to the Democratic Party ticket, we know that the policy put forth by these candidates is what is most important,” Maurice BP-Weeks, Co-Executive Director of the Action Center on Race and the Economy, said in part. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will need to demonstrate that Black and Brown communities are a priority — and that they need our votes to win.

Former President Barack Obama, for whom Biden served as vice president for two terms, made a veiled reference to Harris’ Blackness while congratulating the two of them. He said in part that Biden “nailed this decision” and noted that choosing shows “there’s a place for you here” no matter “what you look like.”

She The People, a group that urged Biden to pick a Black woman, applauded his decision.

“This is one step in a much larger fight for representation towards the multi-racial Democracy women of color have dreamed of, fought for and bled for, for generations,” the group said in part of a brief statement e-mailed to NewsOne. “We need Black, Latina, Indigenous, and Asian American women leading at every level of American politics.”

Political group Democracy For America said the selection of Harris has vast cultural/political implications beyond just the government’s executive branch.

“Vice President Biden’s selection of Senator Kamala Harris gives Democrats an historic opportunity to defeat Donald Trump, break through a glass ceiling for Black women, and win majorities in both the House and the Senate that can deliver the bold progressive reforms we need to restore America,” Democracy For America said in an e-mailed statement.

Emerge, a nonprofit group working to increase the number of women elected to public office, said Biden’s choice of Harris is an indication of what his administration’s priorities would be.

“This is a historic choice that shows how serious Vice President Biden and his administration will be in having women and Black, brown and Indigenous people in important decision-making roles,” A’shanti F. Gholar, President of Emerge, said in a brief e-mailed statement that also urged Biden to hold true to his promise of having a multicultural cabinet. “Senator Harris has been a longtime supporter of Emerge. Her story of rising from city district attorney to California Attorney General to U.S. Senator and now potentially being the next Vice President of the United States, is the story of Emerge. She is a role model for every woman who seeks to serve and make a change in her community.”

People For the American Way, which describes itself as “a progressive advocacy organization founded to fight right-wing extremism and build a democratic society that implements the ideals of freedom, equality, opportunity and justice for all,” said Biden choosing Harris increased his already fairly good chances of beating Donald Trump on Election Day.

“A strong Democratic ticket is absolutely essential, and we are thrilled to offer our support to Harris, the first Black woman, the first person of Indian descent, and only the fourth woman in history to be nominated as Vice President by a major political party,” People For the American Way President Ben Jealous said in a statement sent to NewsOne. “Together, Biden and Harris offer the bold leadership we need to beat Trump on Election Day, and People For the American Way is committed to doing everything in our power to help them achieve victory.”

Biden made his announcement less than a week before the Democratic National Convention begins Monday.

The week-long event has already locked down some high profile nightly keynote speeches, including Michelle Obama on Monday, Jill Biden on Tuesday, Barack Obama on Wednesday, and Joe Biden‘s nominee acceptance speech on Thursday. The convention was originally planned for Milwaukee but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event had to be planned remotely.

SEE ALSO:

Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His VP Running Mate In Historical Moment

Joe Biden Targets Black Voters To Kick Off His Massive $280 Million Ad Campaign

Biden VP candidates

Meet The Black Women Joe Biden Considered To Be His Vice Presidential Running Mate

7 photos Launch gallery

Meet The Black Women Joe Biden Considered To Be His Vice Presidential Running Mate

Continue reading Meet The Black Women Joe Biden Considered To Be His Vice Presidential Running Mate

Meet The Black Women Joe Biden Considered To Be His Vice Presidential Running Mate

UPDATED: 5:02 p.m. ET, Aug. 11 -- The wait is over. After months of building suspense, Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he had picked Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate at the top of the Democratic ticket on Election Day. In doing so, Harris became the first Black woman to be tapped as a vice-presidential nominee for any political party. Biden cited his own son while explaining via a tweet one of the reasons he chose Harris to be his running mate. https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/1293280412144267264?s=20 Biden swore to choose a woman but had strayed from saying if she would specifically be a Black woman. However, he did say that he had been busy vetting multiple prospective running mates, including several Black women. While Harris had been seen as a popular choice in the past few months, California Rep. Karen Bass and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice were both increasingly mentioned in the conversation in recent weeks. South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, a trusted and influential surrogate for Biden's campaign, said last month that he thought it was more important for Biden to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court than it was for him to have a Black running mate. Still, it was unclear how Biden would proceed. It wasn't too long ago when he was courting Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar as a potential running mate. But she removed herself from the running in June and suggested a woman of color be selected instead. Klobuchar's unexpected announcement fell short of calling for a Black woman, in particular, to be chosen, he comments may have all but eliminated Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from VP contention and place pressure on Biden to choose a Black woman. (Ironically it wasn't too long ago when Warren was claiming that she was a woman of color.) Without Warren or Whitmer in the vice-presidential picture, that left people like Florida Rep. Val Demings -- a Black woman who confirmed in June that she was on Biden's "short list" of people he \was considering for the role -- along with Bass, Rice and Harris among the leading choices. The idea of Biden picking a Black woman running mate was briefly quashed in March when it was first announced that Biden was considering Klobuchar to be his running mate. Choosing Klobuchar, who suspended her own campaign for president before quickly endorsing Biden, could have been seen as a slap in the face to the many Black people -- especially Black women -- who have ardently supported Biden's candidacy with undying loyalty. There was, of course, no shortage of qualified Black women for Biden to choose from. As such, NewsOne identified multiple viable vice presidential running mates who are Black women for Biden to choose from. Black women have proven to be the unifying factor in a number of high-profile elections in recent years, both as voters and candidates alike. Immediately following the 2018 midterm elections, it was further proven that Black women were not only great political organizers on the ground but were also very electable in their own rights. There is no reason to doubt that a Black woman would make a great addition to Biden's presidential ticket and would also address the lingering issue of diversity in an election that will feature three two men with a combined age of 152 years. Despite the abundance of qualified Black women Biden has to choose from, there was some doubt he would actually pick one. When MSNBC's Joy Reid raised the topic in June, Biden’s body language suggested that he’s tired of being asked about it. He only would say that there are Black women among the group of people under consideration for the role and bragged about his support among the faithful voting bloc. In addition, a recent analysis in the Washington Post suggested that Biden has already let on that he would not be selecting a Black woman to be his running mate. Keep reading to find a list of more-than-qualified Black women who would maker strong vice-presidential candidates to run alongside Biden for president.

‘Joe Biden Got It Right’: Groups Praise Picking A Black Woman VP Running Mate  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Sean Diddy Combs
Former Rapper Loon Says He Left Bad Boy…
 3 hours ago
08.12.20
Nick Cannon 2016
Nick Cannon Plans To Sue ViacomCBS For $1.5…
 3 hours ago
08.12.20
Kanye West The Op Accuses Dems Of “Spying”…
 17 hours ago
08.12.20
Viola Davis Approves of Her “WAP” Cameo That…
 1 day ago
08.12.20
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Fans Concerned For LaKeith Stanfield
 1 day ago
08.11.20
World Premiere of 'Beauty and the Beast'
Toni Braxton Is Number 1 Again!!!
 1 day ago
08.11.20
Georgia High School That Went Viral For Crowded…
 2 days ago
08.11.20
Facebook Removes Numerous Fugazi Pages & Instagram Accounts…
 2 days ago
08.11.20
Black Ty Gotta Relax: Tyrese Gibson Capes For…
 2 days ago
08.11.20
“Do It For Hip-Hop”: Rakim Calls Out Big…
 2 days ago
08.11.20
Stomp Wars HBCU KNOW Virtual Homecoming Experience Hosted…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Wore These…
 2 days ago
08.11.20
Op Alert: Kanye West Could Face Election Fraud…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Twitter Concerned For Azealia Banks’ Mental Health, Misogynoir…
 3 days ago
08.10.20
Photos
Close