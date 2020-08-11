CLOSE
Fans Concerned For LaKeith Stanfield

 

LaKeith Stanfield posted some cryptic messages on Instagram that had followers concerned. The actor posted a video of him pouring liquor into an empty pill bottle. The post was captioned, “I like to be by myself because I can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care.” Another post said, “Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy.”

All of his posts were eventually deleted from Instagram. As fans became more troubled, Stanfield posted a note saying, “I’m ok everyone. I appreciate everyone checking on me but I’m good. I’m not harming myself. Much love.”

Have you ever become concerned about someone because of their social media posts?

