Crowded Georgia High School That Went Viral Forced To Close Due To Covid Outbreak

Remember the photo of the crowded school hallway? Well, that Georgia school has now closed. North Paulding High School has switched to online learning for Tuesday (August 11th). Paulding ISD Superintendent Brian Otott told parents he would update them late Tuesday if schools would reopen on Wednesday (August 12th). The school is undergoing a deep cleaning after six students and three staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

The school got national attention after 15-year-old Hannah Watters and another student posted pictures of a crowded hallway during class changes. Watters and the other student were suspended after violating numerous school rules, however, both suspensions were rescinded.

