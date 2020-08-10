Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Wore These Designers In ‘WAP’

Last week, Cardi B released the stimulating visuals to accompany her highly-anticipated single WAP. The Megan Thee Stallion-assisted track has already climbed to the top of the carts as well as sparked an array of controversy for it’s x-rated lyrics, overtly sexual imagery and an unnecessary appearance by Kylie Jenner. While some people still deciphering the lyrics, we’re stanning over the visual and high fashion looks.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion open the video in a custom Nicolas Jebran pink and yellow look. The body-suit dress is detailed with feather-adorned gloves and a side train. They topped off the look with matching pumps.

Kollin Carter and EJ King continue to keep our eyes glued to screen when in the next scene when both strip down to even less clothes and appear in custom snake-print, cut-out bodysuits by Bryan Hearns.

Cardi’s green look and Meg’s yellow ensemble both are detailed with built-in corsets. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion pose effortlessly lying in sand with snakes slithering around them.

Tapping in on the Mugler’s spring ’20 collections, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion wear custom bodysuits featuring sheer hosiery.

Cardi’s lime baby doll outfit is paired with matching block-heeled boots. Meanwhile, Megan opted for matching thigh-high boots with her corset ensemble. Cardi can also be seen in an entirely leopard-print room flanked by leopards. She wore a custom Mugler thong bodysuit, detailed also in matching leopard print. The long-sleeved look was designed with cut-outs, which gave way for Cardi’s matching nipple covers.

She paired the ensemble with leopard-print Casadei pumps. This look has been getting the most attention by fans as they paint pictures and attempt to replicate the hairstyle. Not to be outdone, Megan opts for a long-sleeved, white and black tiger-print thong bodysuit. Custom made by Zigman, the design also features gloves with chest cut-outs. Megan pairs her ensemble with black pumps.

Now what’s a sexy video without water? For the final ensembles, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion wore custom black latex looks by Venus Prototype Latex for their barefoot dance scene. The outfits of course called for fishnet stockings and thick black belts. The four minute video is captivating for many reasons and apparently, the internet agrees by 41 million views in one day. It became the #1 trending video the day of its launch on Friday, August 7.

We can’t talk about the “WAP” music video without touching on all of the stars that make a special appearance. Like Normani and Rosalia, all part of the on-screen experience, wearing minimal clothing, of course. Normani partaking in the flexibility dancing in placing and dropping in a split reminiscent of the choreography. Kylie Jenner doesn’t dance in her leopard print outfit. Instead, she treats the mansion’s hallway like a cat walk, strutting her stuff for the camera. Despite all the commotion, Kylie hasn’t addressed anything. Cardi B came to her rescue tweeting “She treated my sister Hennessy and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party.” Either way, WAP has the world’s attention.

