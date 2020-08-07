CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Two Boys Listening To Phil Collins For The First Time Go Viral For Their Hilarious Reaction

Phil Collins hospitalized after fall, postpones tour

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty

If you haven’t seen the twins that are making the social media world a better place, then you’re missing out. Taking to YouTube, the twins listen to classic songs for the first time. Tim and Fred Williams, or the “TwinsthenewTrend” as viewers know them, have filmed their reactions to classics such as “Jolene” by Dolly Parton, “Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Springsteen and Janis Joplin‘s “Piece of My Heart,” but their first listen of Phil Collins “In The Air Tonight” has gone viral with people cracking up over the twin’s reaction to the drum solo.

As Tim and Fred listen to the song they are immediately taken by Collins’ vocals, however, when the drum solo drops their reaction is priceless. The twins came up with the idea to film their musical first reactions in an effort to broaden their musical knowledge.

Fans shared the video clip on Twitter and users didn’t hesitate to share their joy, “These guys reacting to Phil Collins is everything I needed to see right now.” said one user. “This video of teenagers listening to “In The Air Tonight” for the first time put me in a better mood,” said another.

What classic song took you by surprise the first time you heard it?

Two Boys Listening To Phil Collins For The First Time Go Viral For Their Hilarious Reaction

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Phil Collins hospitalized after fall, postpones tour
Two Boys Listening To Phil Collins For The…
 3 hours ago
08.07.20
Keke Palmer Announces She Will Host The 2020…
 21 hours ago
08.07.20
LaLa Dishes On Her Career Transformation And Motherhood…
 21 hours ago
08.07.20
Michelle Obama Reveals She’s Dealing With ‘Low-Grade’ Depression
 1 day ago
08.07.20
Jurnee Smollett Says ‘Underground’ Executive Asked What She…
 1 day ago
08.07.20
Cadillac Oscar Celebration 2020
Zoe Saldana Becomes Emotional While Saying She Shouldn’t…
 1 day ago
08.06.20
Rihanna Graces The Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar
 2 days ago
08.06.20
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart Defends Ellen Amid Backlash
 2 days ago
08.05.20
Rap Or Go To The League: J. Cole’s…
 3 days ago
08.05.20
Method Man as Davis Maclean in Power Book II: Ghost'
Watch The Latest Trailer For “Power Book II:…
 3 days ago
08.04.20
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
Tiffany Haddish Confirms She’s Dating Common: ‘I Love…
 3 days ago
08.04.20
NBA Rising Star Jonathan Isaac Becomes Only Player…
 7 days ago
08.03.20
Brandy Talks About Her New Album ‘B7’ And…
 7 days ago
07.31.20
Gary’s Tea: Do Husbands Ruin Women’s Careers? [VIDEO]
 7 days ago
07.31.20
Photos
Close