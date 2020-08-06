CLOSE
Krispy Kreme Has Freebies For Teachers

Krispy Kreme is saying thank you to teachers next week.During Educator Appreciation Week, Krispy Kreme will give teachers an original doughnut and a cup of coffee. All you have to do is show your I.D. to prove that you are an educator.

The deal starts on Monday, August 10th, and goes through Friday, August 15th. If anyone buys a dozen doughnuts on Tuesday, August 11th, they will also get a free A+ designed doughnut.

What are teachers feeling about going back to school?

See story here

 

