Conservatives Point Out Oprah’s Net Worth After She Attacks ‘White Privilege’

Oprah had conservatives calling her out after a comment she made on her new series, The Oprah Conversation. While discussing “white privilege” with Emmanuel Acho, former NFL linebacker and host of the web series Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man, she made the comment “There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people—the caste system that’s been put in place. But they still, no matter where they are on the rung or ladder of success, they still have their whiteness.”

Her comment was in response to another guest who warned about grouping all white people together, pointing out that there were many poor white people. Conservatives took to Twitter to call out the self-made billionaire, which she could attribute to her white fanbase. “And now why is Oprah, maybe the richest black woman in the world, trying to shame white people as privileged? Miss Winfrey, you are the personification of WHITE PRIVILEGE!” tweeted Republican primary candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson.

Oprah’s net worth according to Forbes is $2.6 billion and she’s one of only six black billionaires in the country. Gun rights activist J.T. Lewis tweeted: “How did Oprah make 2.6 billion dollars if America is so racist?”

Do you think Oprah was out of line for speaking on white privilege?

