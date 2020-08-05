Kevin Hart Defends Ellen Amid Backlash

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is coming to Ellen Degeneres’ side in the midst of her daytime talk show scandal after workers claim that the show is a hostile place to work. In a post made to Instagram, Kevin said, I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest on the f***ing planet. She has treated my family and team with love and respect from day 1.

He then went on to comment about the internet in general saying, The internet has become a crazy world of negativity… we are falling in love with people’s downfall. He did make it clear that he doesn’t discredit the claims and feelings of the other people involved, but wants to show how his interactions with the talk show host have been throughout his career.

Do you think that Ellen will end her show?

