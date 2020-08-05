Obama Photographer Hopes New Film Reminds Viewers ‘How A President Should Behave’

You may not know the name Pete Souza but you’ve seen his images. Souza was the official photographer for the White House during the Regan and Obama administrations. He’s releasing a new film that will remind American’s how a “president should behave.” The upcoming documentary titled, “The Way I See It” will remind viewers that “the office of the presidency should be respected.”

Souza, who has been a critic of the current administration, also released “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents,” in 2018 that compared the presidencies of Obama and Trump. On why Souza did the documentary he says, “The presidency is a serious job, and I was gonna do everything I could to make sure people didn’t forget that.”

What are some qualities you think are a must for a president?

See story here