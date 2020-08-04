CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Man Loses His Penis Due To Infection, Now Has One In His Arm

A British man, Malcolm MacDonald lost his penis due to a blood infection so he got a new one built on his arm.

The New York Post says the mechanic “suffered a horrific infection in his perineum that turned his fingers, toes, and manhood black.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Fox News reports that MacDonald’s “had a perineum infection that worsened into sepsis, and soon he saw his fingers, toes, and penis turn black. He was “completely gutted” when his penis fell off in 2014, though his testicles were still intact.”

MacDonald named his manly parts “Jimmy” for comic relief throughout the situation.

“When I saw my penis go black I was beside myself. It was like a horror film. I was in a complete panic. I knew deep down it was gone and I was going to lose it,” he said.

The 45-year-old already has two children so that was not one of his concerns.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Of course it is mad – having a penis on your arm,” MacDonald said. “Not even I am used to it. But when you think about it, it’s actually amazing.”

MacDonald also decided to request an extra two inches on the Jimmy, totaling the surgery to $65,000.

After losing his self-confidence and falling into a drinking habit he hopes to get the final surgery at the end of the year.  

DON’T MISS IT…

Prayers Up: Frank Ocean’s 18-Year-Old Brother Ryan Breaux Dies In Car Crash

Donald Trump Now Okay With Microsoft Buying TikTok After Fake Threat To Ban Social Media App

7 Bikini Thirst Trap Appreciation Moments From Tracee Ellis Ross [PHOTOS]

Who’s That? Shocking Plastic Surgery Transformations

14 photos Launch gallery

Who’s That? Shocking Plastic Surgery Transformations

Continue reading Who’s That? Shocking Plastic Surgery Transformations

Who’s That? Shocking Plastic Surgery Transformations

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Loses His Penis Due To Infection, Now Has One In His Arm  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Method Man as Davis Maclean in Power Book II: Ghost'
Watch The Latest Trailer For “Power Book II:…
 4 hours ago
08.04.20
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
Tiffany Haddish Confirms She’s Dating Common: ‘I Love…
 7 hours ago
08.04.20
NBA Rising Star Jonathan Isaac Becomes Only Player…
 4 days ago
08.03.20
Brandy Talks About Her New Album ‘B7’ And…
 4 days ago
07.31.20
Gary’s Tea: Do Husbands Ruin Women’s Careers? [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
07.31.20
‘Black Is King:’ Beyoncé’s Afrofuturistic Love Letter To…
 4 days ago
08.03.20
Oprah Passes On September Cover To Pay Tribute…
 5 days ago
07.31.20
News You Can’t Use: Things Every Black Family…
 5 days ago
07.30.20
Watch The Homegoing Celebration of Congressman & Civil…
 5 days ago
07.30.20
As A Black Woman, I Had To Learn…
 5 days ago
07.30.20
‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Debuts With A Very…
 6 days ago
07.30.20
Beyonce & Rihanna Sent Megan Thee Stallion These…
 6 days ago
07.30.20
7 Black Lifestyle Products You Need to Shop…
 6 days ago
07.30.20
Rep. John Lewis To Lay In State At…
 1 week ago
07.28.20
Photos
Close