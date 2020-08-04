Evelyn Lozada Talks About Being Catfished Multiple Times [WATCH]

In a game of Never Have I Ever with E! News, Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada shares that she’s been catfished multiple times.

The host Will Marfuggi started the game with the reality star and her daughter Shaniece Hairston holding up 10 fingers and putting down a finger for each thing they’ve done.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

When Marfuggi asked the mother and daughter have they ever catfished someone and Evelyn shared her story. Though she’s never catfished someone, she’s had someone try to get her.

“You know what’s so crazy, this actually happened to me twice,” she shared. “They were faking like they played sports!”

Lozada laughed off the fact that she stereotypically has a type, and also admitted to having a finsta (fake Instagram) account to stalk people on.

Watch the rest of the game to see more about Evelyn and her daughter!

SEE RELATED:

Watch: Ms. Evelyn Says Iyanla Vanzant Picked On Tamar In “Braxton Family Values” First Look

Evelyn Lozada Urged To File Restraining Order Against ‘Basketball Wives’ Co-Star OG

Evelyn Lozada Announces YouTube Series, ‘LIVING LOZADA UNCUT’

63 Times Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece Was Flawless (PHOTOS) 49 photos Launch gallery 63 Times Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece Was Flawless (PHOTOS) 1. Breakfast with Shaniece. Source: 1 of 49 2. Red Lips. Source: 2 of 49 3. Denim. Source: 3 of 49 4. Flawless. Source: 4 of 49 5. It takes hard work to look that good. Source: 5 of 49 6. Whoa. Source: 6 of 49 7. Laying on the beach, catching some rays. Source: 7 of 49 8. The flash makes it better. Source: 8 of 49 9. Hi Shaniece, how’s life? Source: 9 of 49 10. Nice dresses and fun times. Source: 10 of 49 11. There is something in the air. Source: 11 of 49 12. Sauna flow. Source: 12 of 49 13. Shaniece being flawless again. Source: 13 of 49 14. Damn you fine! Source: 14 of 49 15. Peaceful Source: 15 of 49 16. Shaniece being flawless again. Source: 16 of 49 17. Poolside and flawless. Source: 17 of 49 18. We call this double vision. Source: 18 of 49 19. Pretty in pink. Source: 19 of 49 20. Lay it down. Source: 20 of 49 21. Best sister. Source: 21 of 49 22. She woke up like this. Source: 22 of 49 23. Perfection at its finest. Source: 23 of 49 24. #CaptionThis. Source: 24 of 49 25. Is this seat taken? Source: 25 of 49 26. Shaniece being flawless again. Source: 26 of 49 27. Yes. Source: 27 of 49 28. No one wears a bikini like this. Source: 28 of 49 29. Shaniece being flawless again. Source: 29 of 49 30. Fleek. Source: 30 of 49 31. Can we have a sip of that drink? Source: 31 of 49 32. Pretty by the pool. Source: 32 of 49 33. Shaniece being flawless again. Source: 33 of 49 34. Back shot. Source: 34 of 49 35. Shaniece being flawless again. Source: 35 of 49 36. Shaniece being flawless again and again. Source: 36 of 49 37. OOOOWWWWWW! Source: 37 of 49 38. This is a flawless dress. Source: 38 of 49 39. Shaniece being fly. Source: 39 of 49 40. That view tho. Source: 40 of 49 41. Shaniece being flawless again. Source: 41 of 49 42. We’re not feeling blue. Source: 42 of 49 43. The over the shoulder look is epic. Source: 43 of 49 44. Mommy and daughter. Source: 44 of 49 45. Her abs are absolutely flawless. Source: 45 of 49 46. Straight lounging. Source: 46 of 49 47. Shaniece being flawless again. Source: 47 of 49 48. Shady. Source: 48 of 49 49. Work. Source: 49 of 49 Skip ad Continue reading 63 Times Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece Was Flawless (PHOTOS) 63 Times Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece Was Flawless (PHOTOS)

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Evelyn Lozada Talks About Being Catfished Multiple Times [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com