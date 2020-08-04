CLOSE
Watch The Latest Trailer For “Power Book II: Ghost”

Starz has released the latest trailer for the anticipated Power Book II: Ghost. The video features Michael Rainey, Jr. and Naturi Naughton as well as Mary J. Blige and Method Man. Executive producer 50 Cent said in a statement, “The Power Universe just keeps getting bigger and better and Power Book II: Ghost is getting ready to raise the bar again. We can’t wait for the fans to see what is in store for all of the characters they know and those they are about to meet. I have told you before, Power never ends… we are just getting started.”

Showrunner Courtney A. Kemp said, “Power Book II: Ghost throws the fans right back into the action from the start, picking up with Tariq and Tasha 72 hours after the events of Power 615—and once the ride begins, it won’t slow down.” The show will premiere on September 6th.

What do you hope to see in Book II? 

