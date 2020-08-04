CLOSE
Tiffany Haddish Confirms She’s Dating Common: ‘I Love Him’

Tiffany Haddish for GQ

Source: GQ / Courtesy of GQ

Tiffany Haddish appeared on Steve-O’s “Wild Ride” podcast where she confirmed that her and rapper/actor Common are dating. Haddish says that she and Common are twins referring to her bald head, which she recently made the switch too. “I’ve been talking about cutting my hair for years… he said it was beautiful. He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.’ And I’m like, ‘Ahh, put your head on my head,’” Tiffany said.

Common and Tiffany met on the set of “The Kitchen” but didn’t start dating until later after they “got tested for everything,” says Tiffany. “This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood! I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it,” said Tiffany. “I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

How did you know that you were in love with your partner? Do you think Tiffany and Common will have a long-lasting relationship?

See story here

Stuntin' In These Streets: Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish & Aisha Hinds Are Goddesses In Noire
20 photos
