Trump on Lewis’ Legacy: ‘He Didn’t Come to My Inauguration’

When President Trump was asked about the legacy of late civil rights icon John Lewis by Axios, Trump replied with “I can’t say one way or the other. I find a lot of people impressive. I find many people not impressive.” The President, who didn’t visit Lewis as he lied in state at the Capitol or attend his funeral, also said “He chose not to come to my inauguration. I never met John Lewis, I don’t believe.”

Lewis chose not to attend Trump’s inauguration because he didn’t see him as a “legitimate president” because of Russian election interference. The 2020 Republican candidate also spoke on his own contributions to civil rights, adding “Nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have.”

Should Trump have attended Lewis’ funeral?

