Atlanta High School Football Star Loses Both Parents To COVID-19

Junior Football player during game

Source: Sisoje / Getty

According to WSBTV, 17-year-old Justin Hunter a rising senior at Johns Creek High School lost both his parents to COVID-19 in the same week. Hunter, a linebacker on Johns Creek High’s football team, told WSBTV hat he will dedicate this entire season to his family. He said his whole family tested positive for the virus a few weeks ago, but he mother and father developed symptoms that they never recovered from.

Hot 107.9 App

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Eugene Hunter, his father ago 59, died July 26 and Angie Hunter, his mother ago 57, died July 30th. They were both active in the community and were always there to lend a helping hand.

