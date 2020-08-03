Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Have ‘Never Raised Their Voices At Each Other’

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz celebrated 10 years of wedded bliss on Friday (July 31st) Alicia dedicated an Instagram post to her husband writing, “My love, you are my dream come true!! You always make me smile. You make me laugh and think and grow and dream and reach and stretch and I am in awe of our love.”

Swizz responded to her outpouring of love with, “1 full decade of love & life wow. Never raised our voice at each other in 10yrs wow. Thank you for everything my love. Happy 10yr anniversary Queen Dean #10yrsDean”

Alicia and Swizz met in high school after a mutual friend introduced them. In Alicia’s book, “More Myself,” Alicia says even though they were always in the same circles, because of his image she didn’t want to have anything to do with the Grammy-winning producer.

It wasn’t until Alicia and Swizz worked on a project together that love began to bloom. The couple married in 2010 and have two children together, Egypt Daoud Dean, 9, and Genesis Ali Dean, 5.

