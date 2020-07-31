CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Brandy Reveals Her Most Personal Album Yet With ‘B7’ [LISTEN]

Brandy

Source: Derek Blanks / eOne

Brandy has us at album number seven.

Titled B7 after a suggestion from fans, the first album from B-Rocka since 2012’s Two Eleven gives us her most personal project to date with guest appearances from Chance The Rapper (“Baby Mama”), Daniel Caesar (“Love Again”) and her 18-year-old daughter Sy’rai (“High Heels”). Stream the album via your preferred streaming platform below.

RELATED: Brandy Confirms ‘B7’ Album Title + Reveals Her Personal Favorite Album & More [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Brandy Says She’s Down For A VERZUZ Battle, But Says Monica Declined

Brandy Reveals Her Most Personal Album Yet With ‘B7’ [LISTEN]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Oprah Passes On September Cover To Pay Tribute…
 1 day ago
07.31.20
News You Can’t Use: Things Every Black Family…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
Watch The Homegoing Celebration of Congressman & Civil…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
As A Black Woman, I Had To Learn…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Debuts With A Very…
 2 days ago
07.30.20
Beyonce & Rihanna Sent Megan Thee Stallion These…
 2 days ago
07.30.20
7 Black Lifestyle Products You Need to Shop…
 2 days ago
07.30.20
Rep. John Lewis To Lay In State At…
 4 days ago
07.28.20
Hot Spot: These Are The Highest Paid Celebrities…
 7 days ago
07.24.20
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Leslie Jones Hosting Emmy Nominations Announcements
 1 week ago
07.24.20
'Jennifer Lopez: All I Have' Official Finale After Party
Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Back This Questionable ’80s…
 1 week ago
07.24.20
Report: Fairfax County, Virginia High School To Be…
 1 week ago
07.24.20
Lifetime Television's 'Megachurch Murder' Premiere Screening
Master P Partners With BET For “No Limit…
 1 week ago
07.23.20
Fresh Out Of Quarantine, Mayor Bottoms Stepped Out…
 1 week ago
07.23.20
Photos
Close