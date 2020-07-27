CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Erika Alexander Talks About Creating The John Lewis “Good Trouble” Documentary [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

She may have been your favorite in the 90’s hit sitcom, Living Single as Maxine Shaw but now she’s standing for the people.

Being the Co-Founder of Color Farm Media, she’s releasing a documentary about the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis.  The documentary titled “John Lewis-Good Trouble” will discuss his service to the country and how his rise for activism began.

Listen to hear more details of creating his story and what’s next for her.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

24 photos Launch gallery

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

Continue reading A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

Erika Alexander Talks About Creating The John Lewis “Good Trouble” Documentary [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Hot Spot: These Are The Highest Paid Celebrities…
 3 days ago
07.24.20
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Leslie Jones Hosting Emmy Nominations Announcements
 3 days ago
07.24.20
'Jennifer Lopez: All I Have' Official Finale After Party
Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Back This Questionable ’80s…
 3 days ago
07.24.20
Report: Fairfax County, Virginia High School To Be…
 4 days ago
07.24.20
Lifetime Television's 'Megachurch Murder' Premiere Screening
Master P Partners With BET For “No Limit…
 4 days ago
07.23.20
Fresh Out Of Quarantine, Mayor Bottoms Stepped Out…
 4 days ago
07.23.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 days ago
07.22.20
'The Equalizer' Press Conference
Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts Reunite For Netflix Movie
 6 days ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Black Women…Anymore
 1 week ago
07.21.20
TRIED IT! Alodia Hair Care Gave These Curls…
 1 week ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Kanye West Says Harriet Tubman Never Freed Slaves…
 1 week ago
07.20.20
‘I May Destroy You’ Forced Me To Confront…
 1 week ago
07.20.20
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Taking A Break From Radio
 1 week ago
07.17.20
Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond
Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Possible Suicide…
 1 week ago
07.17.20
Photos
Close