CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Front Page News: Thoughts On Changing The Edmund Pettus Bridge To The John Lewis Bridge [WATCH]

 

The world is spiraling out of control so here’s your update.

Protests are continuing all over the nation so President Donald Trump has decided to send in federal troops into cities to control the movement.

Hurricane season has started and Hurricane Hannah did the Texas era very hard. Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin died at age 88, just one month before his birthday

The late activist and councilman John Lewis’ body is now being led to rest.

Listen to these stories and more.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

24 photos Launch gallery

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

Continue reading A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

Front Page News: Thoughts On Changing The Edmund Pettus Bridge To The John Lewis Bridge [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Hot Spot: These Are The Highest Paid Celebrities…
 3 days ago
07.24.20
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Leslie Jones Hosting Emmy Nominations Announcements
 3 days ago
07.24.20
'Jennifer Lopez: All I Have' Official Finale After Party
Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Back This Questionable ’80s…
 3 days ago
07.24.20
Report: Fairfax County, Virginia High School To Be…
 4 days ago
07.24.20
Lifetime Television's 'Megachurch Murder' Premiere Screening
Master P Partners With BET For “No Limit…
 4 days ago
07.23.20
Fresh Out Of Quarantine, Mayor Bottoms Stepped Out…
 4 days ago
07.23.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 days ago
07.22.20
'The Equalizer' Press Conference
Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts Reunite For Netflix Movie
 6 days ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Black Women…Anymore
 1 week ago
07.21.20
TRIED IT! Alodia Hair Care Gave These Curls…
 1 week ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Kanye West Says Harriet Tubman Never Freed Slaves…
 1 week ago
07.20.20
‘I May Destroy You’ Forced Me To Confront…
 1 week ago
07.20.20
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Taking A Break From Radio
 1 week ago
07.17.20
Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond
Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Possible Suicide…
 1 week ago
07.17.20
Photos
Close