During this critical time in our nation and our community, it is important we continue the conversation that leads to what we all want; justice and equality.

Join Radio One Richmond, as we bring you WHAT’S NEXT RVA; a series of virtual forums designed to inform, entertain and lead to actions that will bring our community closer to our common goal.

Our first conversation is on breaking stigmas in minority health & overall wellness.

Tune below on July 29th at 5p to hear from our moderators and expert panelist.

Hosted & Moderated By:

Miss Community Clovia—Radio One Richmond

King Tutt—99.3/105.7 KISS FM

DJ Sir RJ—iPower 92.1/104.1

The Belle—Praise 104.7

Panelists:

Denita L. Turner-Author of Pass the Word

Tangee Moore Owner & Therapist of Avail Counseling

Dr. Shedrick McCall-Author of Guiding Young Minds

Jackie Paige- On Air Personality/Certified Fitness Instructor

Akil Taffe- Regional Promotions Director, RCA Records, Yoga Instructor

Dr. Alice Freeman- Healthy Heart Plus, LLC

Apostle Mike Hathaway-New Generation International Ministry

Anissa Turner-Randolph- Millennial Enthusiast

This conversation is powered by: New Generations International Ministry, Image Builders and Pass the Word by DeNita L. Turner.

We will be giving away cool prizes so be sure to watch the convo and register here.

What’s Next RVA-Health & Wellness Forum-July 29th was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: