Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Tyra Banks Announces Her Own Ice Cream Company Called “SMIZE Cream”

Tyra Banks is known for dominating runways for over two decades and being the face of America’s Next Top Model franchise, but there is another business venture she always wanted to embark on but never did. The Los Angeles, California native revealed on social media that she always wanted to have her own ice cream company and she has finally made that dream come true.

In an Instagram post, Banks said she has founded her own ice cream brand called SMIZE Cream, named after a term she popularized on ANTM when teaching novice models how to work the camera. She promised a “sweet, savory” ice cream treat that will come packaged with a prize inside.

One of my favorite things in the world is ice cream. As an avid entrepreneur, I’ve always wanted to create an ice cream company with amazing flavors for you to enjoy. But great ice cream just wasn’t enough. I wanted to surprise and delight you, too. SMIZE Cream is debuting this summer! So, what IS SMIZE Cream? Well…it’s a new, premium ice cream packed with sweet, savory, and scrumptious goodies PLUS a super-secret edible surprise inside each serving called a SMIZE Prize.

SMIZE Cream will only be launching in Los Angeles. Banks didn’t reveal when it will be available.

This isn’t the supermodel’s only new venture. She was recently tapped as the new host and executive producer for Dancing With the Stars. Banks is the show’s first Black solo host.

“I am excited about hosting and executive producing — getting in there, live TV, you never know what happens on live TV,” she said on Good Morning America. “I like breaking these doors down so that we don’t have any more firsts, but it’s nice to be first so that you can open that door and let so many people in after you.”

Banks said she is surprised she has another first to add to her resume.

“I’m used to the model [firsts], but today’s the first time I’m hearing this first Dancing with the Stars black woman, I never even thought of that,” she added while on GMA.

SMIZE Cream is coming to L.A. this summer!🍦

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

