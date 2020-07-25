According to reports, Hip-Hop legend Biz Markie has been in a Maryland-area hospital for weeks due to a serious illness. A representative from Biz’s camp says the illness is not Coronavirus COVID-19 related.
TMZ reports that while his condition is unclear, it appears to be serious. Biz burst on the scene with his 1988 debut album “Big Fun In The Big Town” with the songs “Nobody Beats The Biz” and
“Vapors.” The next year, Biz released “The Biz Never Sleeps” which featured his biggest hit, the classic “Just a Friend.” Known as the “Clown Prince of Hip Hop,” Biz is also a famed DJ and beat-boxer.
Source | TMZ
RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Biz Markie Beatboxing LIVE Is The Best Video You Will Ever See!
RELATED: Biz Markie Reveals Incredible 140 lb Weight Loss! [VIDEO]
The Hip-Hop Museum Pop-Up Comes To D.C.
The Hip-Hop Museum Pop-Up Comes To D.C.
1. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 1 of 18
2. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 2 of 18
3. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 3 of 18
4. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 4 of 18
5. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 5 of 18
6. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 6 of 18
7. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 7 of 18
8. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 10 of 18
11. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 11 of 18
12. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 12 of 18
13. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 13 of 18
14. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 14 of 18
15. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 15 of 18
16. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 16 of 18
17. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 17 of 18
18. US-ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-HIP-HOPSource:Getty 18 of 18
Prayers Up: Hip-Hop Legend Biz Markie Hospitalized was originally published on mymajicdc.com