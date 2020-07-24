CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their Baby Boy, Win Wilson [PHOTO]

All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Congrats to Russell Wilson and Ciara!

The Wilson’s welcomed their second child together and Cici’s third child overall on Thursday (July 23). The newborn baby boy’s name? Win Harrison Wilson.

“Happy birthday WIN!!!,” Russell shared on Twitter. “Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020. 8lbs 1 oz.”

Win is now the younger brother of Ciara and Russell’s daughter Sienna (born April 2017) and Future Zahir (born in May 2014). Ciara and Russell made the latest pregnancy a quarantine affair as they styled not only photoshoots around Cici’s baby bump but also being a loving family. Plus when the cameras started rolling – Cici was masked up with baby Win in the delivery room!

Congrats to the family.

RELATED: Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy Home Photo Shoot

RELATED: PHOTOS: Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump

RELATED: Ciara, Russell Wilson Reveal They’re Having A Baby Boy

Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their Baby Boy, Win Wilson [PHOTO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Hot Spot: These Are The Highest Paid Celebrities…
 3 days ago
07.24.20
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Leslie Jones Hosting Emmy Nominations Announcements
 4 days ago
07.24.20
'Jennifer Lopez: All I Have' Official Finale After Party
Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Back This Questionable ’80s…
 4 days ago
07.24.20
Report: Fairfax County, Virginia High School To Be…
 4 days ago
07.24.20
Lifetime Television's 'Megachurch Murder' Premiere Screening
Master P Partners With BET For “No Limit…
 5 days ago
07.23.20
Fresh Out Of Quarantine, Mayor Bottoms Stepped Out…
 5 days ago
07.23.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 days ago
07.22.20
'The Equalizer' Press Conference
Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts Reunite For Netflix Movie
 7 days ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Black Women…Anymore
 1 week ago
07.21.20
TRIED IT! Alodia Hair Care Gave These Curls…
 1 week ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Kanye West Says Harriet Tubman Never Freed Slaves…
 1 week ago
07.20.20
‘I May Destroy You’ Forced Me To Confront…
 1 week ago
07.20.20
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Taking A Break From Radio
 2 weeks ago
07.17.20
Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond
Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Possible Suicide…
 2 weeks ago
07.17.20
Photos
Close