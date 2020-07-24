CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Spider Scoop Podcast #14: Marcus Jenkins and Free Chicken?

@noahgoldberg10 – noahgoldberg10@gmail.com

Associate Head Coach for the Richmond Spiders Marcus Jenkins joins Noah and Austin on this episode.  The guys talk all things Spider hoops: summer recruiting action, the team returning to campus, a strong non-conference schedule, Jenks’ Air Force roots, COVID adjustments and most importantly, what happens to Bojangles’ free throws with no fans??? Had a blast with this one, you don’t want to miss it!

You can find Noah (@noahgoldberg10) and Austin (@austindaisey11) on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive Spider basketball content!

Spider Scoop Podcast #14: Marcus Jenkins and Free Chicken?  was originally published on espnrichmond.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Leslie Jones Hosting Emmy Nominations Announcements
 7 hours ago
07.24.20
'Jennifer Lopez: All I Have' Official Finale After Party
Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Back This Questionable ’80s…
 7 hours ago
07.24.20
Report: Fairfax County, Virginia High School To Be…
 22 hours ago
07.24.20
Lifetime Television's 'Megachurch Murder' Premiere Screening
Master P Partners With BET For “No Limit…
 1 day ago
07.23.20
Fresh Out Of Quarantine, Mayor Bottoms Stepped Out…
 1 day ago
07.23.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 days ago
07.22.20
'The Equalizer' Press Conference
Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts Reunite For Netflix Movie
 3 days ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Black Women…Anymore
 4 days ago
07.21.20
TRIED IT! Alodia Hair Care Gave These Curls…
 4 days ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Kanye West Says Harriet Tubman Never Freed Slaves…
 4 days ago
07.20.20
‘I May Destroy You’ Forced Me To Confront…
 1 week ago
07.20.20
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Taking A Break From Radio
 1 week ago
07.17.20
Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond
Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Possible Suicide…
 1 week ago
07.17.20
Our Forever First Lady Is Gifting Us With…
 1 week ago
07.17.20
Photos
Close