Spider Scoop Podcast #14: Marcus Jenkins and Free Chicken?

Associate Head Coach for the Richmond Spiders Marcus Jenkins joins Noah and Austin on this episode. The guys talk all things Spider hoops: summer recruiting action, the team returning to campus, a strong non-conference schedule, Jenks’ Air Force roots, COVID adjustments and most importantly, what happens to Bojangles’ free throws with no fans??? Had a blast with this one, you don’t want to miss it!

