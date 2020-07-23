‘Karen’ Prevents Black Delivery Man From Entering Building In Viral Video

Another “Karen” couldn’t mind her own business while a Black person was trying to live. This time the racist surveillance took place in Los Angeles, California.

According to videos that have gone viral, a white woman was stopping a Black food delivery man from entering her apartment building because she believed he was up to no good.

According to International Business Times, footage of the encounter was initially shared by Jordan Gipson on Instagram. Gipson was carrying out a Postmates delivery to a resident in a building in L.A.’s Westwood area when he was approached by the woman at the entrance. She refused to let him enter.

The lady questions why the guy is wearing a “green thing” over his face in the first clip of the incident. “Is this a hold up or something?” she questions Gipson, who was sporting a green cloth as a mask considering the current coronavirus pandemic.

In a second clip, the woman then appears to block the entrance to the building by positioning herself in front of the door. “I’m glad I was here. We don’t buzz people in,” she insists before telling Gipson not to film her. “Don’t point that sh*t at me.”

Gipson then dials the apartment using the building’s buzzer. “I have food I have to deliver to somebody ma’am,” Gipson explains to the woman, who responds by saying, “Don’t deliver anything here. We don’t want you delivering. I don’t want you here.”

Eventually, the customer, who Gipson identifies as “Paul,” answers the buzzer and Gipson tries to explain the situation to them. This is when the woman interrupts, saying, “Hello, who is this? Who is on the speaker? I live here in this building.”

Paul then explains to the woman that he’s waiting for his Postmates delivery and she questions where he lives. She even goes as far as to deliver the food to him herself. “I’m not letting this man in.” Paul asks the woman to identify herself and she responds by saying, “I live here assh*le and I pay rent here,” to which he replies that he does too. The woman then snaps at Paul “get out of my building because you don’t live here.”

Gipson responded to Paul at one point, saying he’s just a Black man trying to complete his job. “I don’t care if he’s a purple man. He doesn’t live here,” the woman tells Paul referring to Gipson. “I don’t want people buzzing him into my building.”

The woman further argues that Gipson isn’t a delivery man because he didn’t get out of a car, bike or a ride service like Uber or Lyft. Gipson then brings attention to his white sedan parked near the apartment building.

“He’s a Black guy walking around who has a clicker to get into any building he wants to,” the woman argues before realizing she’s still being recorded. “Can you not film me? I’ll be behind you because I don’t want you filming me,” she says as she tries to block the camera with her hand. She also asserts that she has a key to the building while Gipson doesn’t.

Gipson buzzes Paul again and this is when the customer tells Gipson that he’s just going to come down and retrieve his food. The woman continues to question Gipson.

“How old are you. 27? You’re my son’s age. You play ball? He plays basketball,” she tells Gipson before complaining about how Gibson’s generation can’t do anything without cellphones today. The video finally concludes when Paul comes to the door to grab his food.

In Gibson’s comment section for the video, supporter said they would Venmo him tips for having to endure a “Karen” situation. A GoFundMe was even started for Gipson, which can be checked out here.

'Karen' Prevents Black Delivery Man From Entering Building In Viral Video

