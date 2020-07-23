CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

DMX And Snoop Dogg’s VERZUZ: A Recap

Premiere Of MGM's "The Addams Family" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

In case you missed Wednesday night’s VERZUZ battle between Snoop Dogg and DMX, here are some highlights. The session opened with a prayer from DMX. The legends then embarked on a 20-song celebration of Hip-Hop. At its peak, hundreds of thousands of people tuned in. At least 2 million fans checked out the stream at some point.

Some of the head-to-heads included Gin and Juice vs. Get At Me Dog, Slippin’ vs. Murder Was The Case, and Ruff Ryder’s Anthem vs. Nuthin’ But A G Thang. By the end, both artists were freestyling to wrap up the evening.

Did you watch it? Who do you think won the battle?

Snoop Dogg Through The Ages For Vice Mag (PHOTOS)
0 photos
Black Hair So Versatile: The Best Of The #DMXChallenge
20 photos

DMX And Snoop Dogg's VERZUZ: A Recap

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Lifetime Television's 'Megachurch Murder' Premiere Screening
Master P Partners With BET For “No Limit…
 3 hours ago
07.23.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 days ago
07.22.20
'The Equalizer' Press Conference
Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts Reunite For Netflix Movie
 2 days ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Black Women…Anymore
 3 days ago
07.21.20
TRIED IT! Alodia Hair Care Gave These Curls…
 3 days ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Kanye West Says Harriet Tubman Never Freed Slaves…
 3 days ago
07.20.20
‘I May Destroy You’ Forced Me To Confront…
 6 days ago
07.20.20
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Taking A Break From Radio
 6 days ago
07.17.20
Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond
Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Possible Suicide…
 6 days ago
07.17.20
Our Forever First Lady Is Gifting Us With…
 7 days ago
07.17.20
Breakfast Lovers Are Switching To This Black Woman’s…
 1 week ago
07.17.20
Becoming An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama
‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Set As Spotify’s First…
 1 week ago
07.16.20
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-semitic Remarks, Will Remain…
 1 week ago
07.16.20
L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala - Arrivals
LL Cool J Wants Hip Hop Legends To…
 1 week ago
07.16.20
Photos
Close