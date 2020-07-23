DMX And Snoop Dogg’s VERZUZ: A Recap

In case you missed Wednesday night’s VERZUZ battle between Snoop Dogg and DMX, here are some highlights. The session opened with a prayer from DMX. The legends then embarked on a 20-song celebration of Hip-Hop. At its peak, hundreds of thousands of people tuned in. At least 2 million fans checked out the stream at some point.

Some of the head-to-heads included Gin and Juice vs. Get At Me Dog, Slippin’ vs. Murder Was The Case, and Ruff Ryder’s Anthem vs. Nuthin’ But A G Thang. By the end, both artists were freestyling to wrap up the evening.

Did you watch it? Who do you think won the battle?