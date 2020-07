Master P and BET are about to give us a history lesson. The artist and entrepreneur is teaming with the network for a docuseries titled No Limit Chronicles. The 5 episode series will look at the rise of No Limit Records with details from the people closely involved. P, Snoop Dogg, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Mystikal, and Romeo Miller will provide insight into the company.

Part 1 debuts on July 29th. What is your favorite No Limit song?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: