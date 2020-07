Langston Hughes High and Westminster students in Atlanta made debate competition history. They won the Harvard Diversity Project’s International Debate Competition for the third year in a row.

This was only their third year competing. Two members made history. One as the first black girl and the other as the youngest black boy.

When you were in high school or college did you participate in any school activities that may be perceived as non-traditional?

