CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Author Heidi Murkoff Celebrates Motherhood With National Bump Day [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

In celebration for the 6th annual National Bump Day, author of the longest-running book ever on the New York Times Best Seller List What To Expect When You’re Expecting, Heidi Murkoff joins the show!

National Bump Day is a celebration of motherhood around the world whether you are currently pregnant or already carried.  Murkoff talks about pregnancy differences between black and white women, pregnancy health care, and ways women can increase their safety while pregnant.

To celebrate, share your bump photos on social media and tag @WhatToExpect!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Mama: 15 Celebrity Baby Bumps You May Have Missed

15 photos Launch gallery

Hot Mama: 15 Celebrity Baby Bumps You May Have Missed

Continue reading Hot Mama: 15 Celebrity Baby Bumps You May Have Missed

Hot Mama: 15 Celebrity Baby Bumps You May Have Missed

Author Heidi Murkoff Celebrates Motherhood With National Bump Day [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 day ago
07.22.20
'The Equalizer' Press Conference
Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts Reunite For Netflix Movie
 1 day ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Black Women…Anymore
 2 days ago
07.21.20
TRIED IT! Alodia Hair Care Gave These Curls…
 2 days ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Kanye West Says Harriet Tubman Never Freed Slaves…
 2 days ago
07.20.20
‘I May Destroy You’ Forced Me To Confront…
 5 days ago
07.20.20
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Taking A Break From Radio
 5 days ago
07.17.20
Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond
Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Possible Suicide…
 6 days ago
07.17.20
Our Forever First Lady Is Gifting Us With…
 6 days ago
07.17.20
Breakfast Lovers Are Switching To This Black Woman’s…
 6 days ago
07.17.20
Becoming An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama
‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Set As Spotify’s First…
 6 days ago
07.16.20
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-semitic Remarks, Will Remain…
 6 days ago
07.16.20
L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala - Arrivals
LL Cool J Wants Hip Hop Legends To…
 6 days ago
07.16.20
'America's Got Talent' live show red carpet
Tyra Banks Named New Host Of “Dancing With…
 1 week ago
07.15.20
Photos
Close