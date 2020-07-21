CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

KiKi Talks About 3 Things White People Do In Scary Movies [WATCH]

We can always depend on KiKi to keep it real and today she’s saying everything we’ve always been thinking.  If you think about all the scary movies you’ve seen, white people are most likely seen doing each of these things.

KiKi points out that these are things black people would never do because we know better.

Can you guess what three things are on the list?

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

11 Black Hairstyles & Products White People Will Soon Discover (PHOTOS)

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Black Hairstyles & Products White People Will Soon Discover (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 11 Black Hairstyles & Products White People Will Soon Discover (PHOTOS)

11 Black Hairstyles & Products White People Will Soon Discover (PHOTOS)

KiKi Talks About 3 Things White People Do In Scary Movies [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
'The Equalizer' Press Conference
Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts Reunite For Netflix Movie
 8 hours ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Black Women…Anymore
 1 day ago
07.21.20
TRIED IT! Alodia Hair Care Gave These Curls…
 1 day ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Kanye West Says Harriet Tubman Never Freed Slaves…
 1 day ago
07.20.20
‘I May Destroy You’ Forced Me To Confront…
 4 days ago
07.20.20
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Taking A Break From Radio
 4 days ago
07.17.20
Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond
Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Possible Suicide…
 4 days ago
07.17.20
Our Forever First Lady Is Gifting Us With…
 5 days ago
07.17.20
Breakfast Lovers Are Switching To This Black Woman’s…
 5 days ago
07.17.20
Becoming An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama
‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Set As Spotify’s First…
 5 days ago
07.16.20
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-semitic Remarks, Will Remain…
 5 days ago
07.16.20
L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala - Arrivals
LL Cool J Wants Hip Hop Legends To…
 5 days ago
07.16.20
'America's Got Talent' live show red carpet
Tyra Banks Named New Host Of “Dancing With…
 6 days ago
07.15.20
Secure The Bag: Rihanna Gears Up To Launch…
 1 week ago
07.15.20
Photos
Close