Will Smith’s Net Worth Is Astronomical

For those of us worried about Will and Jada’s “entanglements,” don’t be. The couple has more than enough money to do what they please. According to Forbes, Smith has made over $45 million just this year! Wow! For his Netflix movie Bright, Will made $20 million and for Bright 2 he’s slated to rake in $35 million. Men In Black was Smith’s big payday as the rapper turned actor pulled in $100 million for Men In Black 3.

Also adding to Will’s fortune is his music catalog and real estate deals, which he owns $100 million in real estate which includes rental properties in Hawaii and California. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Will Smith is worth over $350 million, it would be more if it weren’t for taxes. But no wonder Will and Jada have committed to a “bad marriage for life.”

Would you stay in a bad marriage if your partner made millions per year? Why or why not?

