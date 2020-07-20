Two Men Charged In Fourth Of July Lynching Attempt In Indiana

Two men are in jail for sickeningly racist Independence Day incident that went viral. As previously reported Vauhxx Rush Booker of Monroe County, Indiana shared a disturbing Facebook video of him being attacked by a mob of white men who threatened his life at a lake. He was left with a minor concussion, abrasions, bruising, missing patches of hair and Booker said he heard one of them say “get a noose” during the shocking attack.

Since then, the Indiana Mayor has spoken out and the FBI confirmed they were investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Now The Indianapolis Star reports that two white men, Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox, are charged with various crimes, including confinement and battery. Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant filed two active warrants for the two men’s arrest, Booker will face no charges.

Purdy is charged with criminal confinement, battery resulting in injury and intimidation, all felonies. Cox is charged with aiding or causing criminal confinement, felony battery resulting in injury, intimidation, and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

“After a review of the full and complete investigation by INDR Law Enforcement, the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office believes that the above listed charges are supported by probable cause, that admissible evidence will be sufficient to support conviction beyond a reasonable doubt, and that the decision to charge is in the interests of justice,” Oliphant said in a statement obtained by The Indianapolis Star.

Booker’s attorney Katharine Liell said in a Friday press conference that the charges are “the first step toward justice.” She also announced that Booker tested positive for COVID-19 after the attack.

“The prosecution of these individuals is necessary to send a clear and unequivocal message that hate crimes and acts of violence committed against men and women simply because of the color of their skin is not only illegal, but it is morally repugnant,” Liell said. “Vauhxx Booker is a proud Black man who suffered unspeakable indignities at the hands of these violent individuals.”

Booker also commented on his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

“It feels like a fire after a flood,” Booker said reports IDS News. “There is a part of me that wants to hold some sort of anger or animosity towards these individuals who may have infected me with this. It’s also human nature to try to make sense of something that in some ways can’t be affirmed easily.”

Get well soon, Vauhxx! Enjoy jail, Sean Purdy, and Jerry Cox!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Two Men Charged In Fourth Of July Lynching Attempt In Indiana was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com