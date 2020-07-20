If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen his posts all over Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

Social Activist and author, Shaun King joined the show to discuss his new book “Make Change.”

He also shared how the passing of Civil Rights Leaders John Lewis and C.T. Vivian impacted his careers and the lesson he’s learned from the activists. Of course, he shared his thoughts, on the current state of the country. Listen to his suggestions of how to fix a broken system.

Shaun King Shares The Influence of John Lewis And How to Fix A Broken System [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com