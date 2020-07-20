CLOSE
Will Smith’s Instagram Video Shows 2020 Struggle

Will Smith posted an Instagram video on Sunday that describes his year in a few seconds. In the video, there is some kind of work going on at the Smith house. Will tells a man on the roof to toss a box down so he can help. The man on the roof says it’s ok because they have people for this. After going back and forth, Will says “forget it” at the same time the worker tosses the box. Will turns his back and the box goes right for Will’s head.

Will captioned the video, “Me:, 2020:. What best represents your 2020 in 20 seconds or less?

