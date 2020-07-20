Trey Songz Blasts Kanye West For Being ‘In The Way Of Progress’

Trey Songz spoke up after a video surfaced from Kanye West’s presidential rally in South Carolina over the weekend. During the speech, Kanye spoke on Harriett Tubman saying “she didn’t free the slaves, she just put them to work for other white people.”

The video was posted by Trey with this accompanying message: “They been sayin man Trey need to call these n****s before he just put em online blastin. Ye you in the way of progress foreal, how you turn this goofy from who you were? I’m so confused, whoever got his number need to call him.”

