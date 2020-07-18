CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Civil Rights Leader & Congressman John Lewis Passes Away At 80

US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISM

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Atlanta Congressman and Civil Right leader John Lewis has passed away after a long battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer. Lewis, who was 80 years old was the U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 5th congressional district, serving in 17 terms in the House. During the 60’s in the high time of the civil rights struggle, Lewis was one of the original Freedom Riders,  and fought alongside Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement.

He helped organize the March On Washington and also spoke at the March as one of the Keynote speakers. He also helped lead the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, which helped introduce the voting rights bill of 1964. Atlanta and the world has lost a legend.

Democratic Pesidential Debate Hosted by The Washington Post and MSNBC

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Rest In Power JOHN LEWIS

USA - Politics - President Obama Awards Medal of Freedom

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

24 photos Launch gallery

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

Continue reading A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

Civil Rights Leader & Congressman John Lewis Passes Away At 80  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Taking A Break From Radio
 15 hours ago
07.17.20
Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond
Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Possible Suicide…
 16 hours ago
07.17.20
Our Forever First Lady Is Gifting Us With…
 1 day ago
07.17.20
Breakfast Lovers Are Switching To This Black Woman’s…
 2 days ago
07.17.20
Becoming An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama
‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Set As Spotify’s First…
 2 days ago
07.16.20
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-semitic Remarks, Will Remain…
 2 days ago
07.16.20
L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala - Arrivals
LL Cool J Wants Hip Hop Legends To…
 2 days ago
07.16.20
'America's Got Talent' live show red carpet
Tyra Banks Named New Host Of “Dancing With…
 3 days ago
07.15.20
Secure The Bag: Rihanna Gears Up To Launch…
 3 days ago
07.15.20
9 items
10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With…
 4 days ago
07.15.20
Tamera Mowry-Housely
Tamera Mowry Leaving “The Real”
 4 days ago
07.14.20
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Admits She Lived In Beyonce’s Shadow…
 4 days ago
07.14.20
7 Black Beauty Products To Shop This Week
 4 days ago
07.14.20
Chris Brown arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Brown Reveals Son Aeko, 7 Mos., Already…
 5 days ago
07.13.20
Photos
Close