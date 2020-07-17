Nick Cannon Taking A Break From Radio

Nick Cannon has announced that he’s taking a hiatus from his radio show after all the controversy from his anti-Semitic remarks. In a statement, Canon said, “I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education.”

Cannon also went on to explain that he’s taking the break to work on himself and make any harm that he may have caused better. Nick’s decision comes after he was dropped by Viacom for remarks made during a podcast with former Public Enemy member Professor Griff.

Do you think Nick is doing the right thing by taking a break?

