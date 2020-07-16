TMZ Sports confirms that undefeated boxer Travell “Black Magic” Mazion passed away in a car crash in Austin, Texas.
The rising boxing star was 24 years old. He was known for his unbeaten 17-0 record after his last fight in January at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX where he beat Fernando Castaneda.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
TMZ says “It was an impressive: 58-second victory for Mazion — who won the NABF 154 pound title in the process.”
Boxing legends are sharing their condolences to social media in remembrance for the j rising Junior Middleweight fighter.
Details of the accident are still developing but reports state it involved multiple individuals.
RELATED NEWS:
Who Killed Pop Smoke?: 5 People Arrested Over Slain Rapper’s Death
Mamba Forever: Spalding Releases Limited-Edition Basketball In Honor Of Kobe Bryant
Rest In Peace: A Look At Naya Rivera’s Life Over The Years
Leon Spinks’ Wife Asks For Prayers Amid Legendary Boxer’s Hospitalization
Leon Spinks’ Wife Asks For Prayers Amid Legendary Boxer’s Hospitalization
1. Leon Spinks Receiving Gold MedalSource:Getty 1 of 6
2. Leon Spinks And Larry Holmes Boxing At Joe Louis ArenaSource:Getty 2 of 6
3. Leon Spinks in his training campSource:Getty 3 of 6
4. Muhammad Ali, Leon Spinks At The SuperdomeSource:Getty 4 of 6
5. OLY 1976-BOXING-LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT-SPINKSSource:Getty 5 of 6
6. 30th Annual Fight Night: The Final RoundSource:Getty 6 of 6
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Undefeated Boxer Travell “Black Magic” Mazion Dies In Texas Car Crash was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com