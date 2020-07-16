CLOSE
‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Set As Spotify’s First Podcast From Higher Ground

Becoming An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is launching a podcast in conjunction with Spotify and her production company, Higher Ground. “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” will focus on a variety of relationships and conversations that make us most vulnerable.

Guests scheduled to appear include Marian and Craig Robinson, Michelle Obama’s mother and brother; late-night host Conan O’Brien; top Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett; journalist Michele Norris; and Dr. Sharon Malone, who is married to former Obama-era Attorney General Eric Holder.

“I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another,” said Michelle. The podcast is set to launch on July 29th.

Will you be tuned into Michelle Obama’s podcast?

