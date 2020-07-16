CLOSE
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-semitic Remarks, Will Remain Host Of ‘Masked Singer’

Nick Cannon

It looks like Nick Cannon has saved at least one of his jobs. The radio and television personality apologized for anti-semitic remarks he made while on his “Cannon’s Class” podcast with ex-Public Enemy member, Professor Griff. “First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from,” said Cannon.

After the apology, ViacomCBS released a statement saying it was, “clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate.” After the apology, the network said they would move forward with Cannon. The podcast episode with Professor Griff has been removed and Cannon has vowed to strengthen the relationship between the Black and Jewish communities.

What are your thoughts regarding ViacomCBS moving forward with Nick Cannon?

