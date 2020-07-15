CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jini Thornton On Everything You Need To Know About Tax Day 2020 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Our money expert, Jini Thornton explains everything you need to know about tax day 2020.  Due to the current pandemic, the government delayed the tax day but today is the official day to file. She answers all the questions that listeners had about filing taxes, you can’t pay, or if you’re needing more time to file.

Listen to Jini Thornton for details on filing your taxes this year.

[caption id="attachment_108461" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images[/caption] The Chiefs and Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes has reached agreement on a 10-year contract extension that keeps him in Kansas City through the 2031 season. ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth $450 million over the 10-year period and could be worth up to $503 million. It includes a $140 million injury guarantee, as well as a no-trade clause. With his historical payout over the next 12 seasons, Mahomes will have the richest valued contract in American professional sports. He now becomes the ONLY player in the NFL to make the list of the top 25 list of the largest North American sports contracts in North American sports history. Take a look at the other 24 athletes that make up the highest earnings in professional sports, and one thing you can take from this list, get your children in BASEBALL immediately!  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jini Thornton On Everything You Need To Know About Tax Day 2020 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

