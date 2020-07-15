CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Here’s Why Tamera Mowry-Housley Left The Real [WATCH]

The real comes out.  Tamera-Mowry Housley quit the day time show The Real due to a 75% pay decrease. Due to the huge pay gap amongst the group, it started to cause friction.  Since the show tried to give Tamera $1 million per season instead of her $3 million, she decided to leave the show.

In other news, Tina Turner is coming out of retirement to do “What’s Love Got To Do With It” remix for the old heads to pop back out! 

Photos
Close