Kanye West Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Well, that didn’t take long. Kanye West is no longer running for president. After announcing his candidacy in a tweet on July 4th, West is dropping out. Steve Kramer is a get-out-the-vote specialist and he was trying to get Kanye on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina. According to an Intelligencer report, Kramer had people working last weekend to help make it happen.

The effort fell flat. Kramer told Intelligencer, “He’s out.” Kanye has not made an official statement yet. Are you happy or sad about this news?

See story here