CLOSE
Politics
HomePolitics

Kanye West Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC

Source: Kanye West Purchases Second City In Wyoming To Bring Yeezy Production / Kanye West Purchases Second City In Wyoming To Bring Yeezy Production To The US

Well, that didn’t take long. Kanye West is no longer running for president. After announcing his candidacy in a tweet on July 4th, West is dropping out. Steve Kramer is a get-out-the-vote specialist and he was trying to get Kanye on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina. According to an Intelligencer report, Kramer had people working last weekend to help make it happen.

The effort fell flat. Kramer told Intelligencer, “He’s out.” Kanye has not made an official statement yet. Are you happy or sad about this news?

See story here

Videos Of Kanye West In The Oval Office Confirm Just How Deep He Has Sunken
17 photos
Kanye West Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
'America's Got Talent' live show red carpet
Tyra Banks Named New Host Of “Dancing With…
 5 hours ago
07.15.20
Secure The Bag: Rihanna Gears Up To Launch…
 22 hours ago
07.15.20
9 items
10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With…
 1 day ago
07.15.20
Tamera Mowry-Housely
Tamera Mowry Leaving “The Real”
 1 day ago
07.14.20
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Admits She Lived In Beyonce’s Shadow…
 1 day ago
07.14.20
7 Black Beauty Products To Shop This Week
 2 days ago
07.14.20
Chris Brown arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Brown Reveals Son Aeko, 7 Mos., Already…
 2 days ago
07.13.20
2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Naya Rivera Sent A Photo Just Before Her…
 2 days ago
07.13.20
Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine,…
 5 days ago
07.10.20
“I Got ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS Stimulus Promotion” PRESENTED…
 5 days ago
07.10.20
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
‘Madea’s Farewell Play’ Gets A Release Date
 5 days ago
07.10.20
Simone Biles Opens Up About Impossible Beauty Standards…
 6 days ago
07.10.20
Hot Spot: Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing…
 6 days ago
07.09.20
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
Kanye West In Midst Of Bipolar Episode, Family…
 6 days ago
07.09.20
Photos
Close