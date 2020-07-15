CLOSE
Food & Drink
HomeFood & Drink

Wendy’s Is Giving Out Free Maple Bacon Chicken Croissants This Week

Wendy's in Gainesville in now open!

Source: Wendy’s / Wendy’s

If you haven’t tried Wendy’s breakfast this is the week to do so. The burger chain is now in the breakfast business and they want you to know it by giving away a free maple bacon chicken croissant. In order to get the mouth-watering breakfast, simply download Wendy’s app, make a profile, then check out the offer in the “offers” tab. You must purchase another item to qualify for the breakfast sandwich, but Wendy’s is also offering a $1 coffee and BOGO bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast burrito.

What is your favorite fast-food breakfast?

See story here

Wendy’s Is Giving Out Free Maple Bacon Chicken Croissants This Week

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
'America's Got Talent' live show red carpet
Tyra Banks Named New Host Of “Dancing With…
 51 mins ago
07.15.20
Secure The Bag: Rihanna Gears Up To Launch…
 17 hours ago
07.15.20
9 items
10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With…
 24 hours ago
07.15.20
Tamera Mowry-Housely
Tamera Mowry Leaving “The Real”
 1 day ago
07.14.20
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Admits She Lived In Beyonce’s Shadow…
 1 day ago
07.14.20
7 Black Beauty Products To Shop This Week
 2 days ago
07.14.20
Chris Brown arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Brown Reveals Son Aeko, 7 Mos., Already…
 2 days ago
07.13.20
2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Naya Rivera Sent A Photo Just Before Her…
 2 days ago
07.13.20
Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine,…
 5 days ago
07.10.20
“I Got ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS Stimulus Promotion” PRESENTED…
 5 days ago
07.10.20
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
‘Madea’s Farewell Play’ Gets A Release Date
 5 days ago
07.10.20
Simone Biles Opens Up About Impossible Beauty Standards…
 6 days ago
07.10.20
Hot Spot: Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing…
 6 days ago
07.09.20
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
Kanye West In Midst Of Bipolar Episode, Family…
 6 days ago
07.09.20
Photos
Close