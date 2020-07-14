CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Megan Thee Stallion Collaborates On Anime Streetwear Collection

For the hot girl who likes anime.

You too can be a savage… or at least dress like one. Megan Thee Stallion collaborated with Crunchyroll to drop her own Crunchyroll Loves collection for the hot girl who loves anime.

The collection includes two t-shirts, two hoodies, one long-sleeve shirt, and one tote bag and the potential for great pics and many memories. The collection captures the essence of the Savage music video and will be available for preorder rom July 9 to July 20.

In case you didn’t know, Megan Thee Stallion is a huge anime fan.

“I’m half anime character, half rapper,” she said during an Instagram Live interview with Crunchyroll. “… I like how you see a character, and it starts off, he’s not really the strongest, he might be a little weak, but he has to go through all this training. You grow with the character. You see all the trials and tribulations they go through. Then you meet new people along the way that help them become the person he needs to be. I apply that to my life a lot.”

The Crunchyroll collection ranges from $19.54 to $59.95.

In other Megan Thee Stallion news, the Savage rapper made headlines Tuesday morning when she was listed as a “victim” in the car with artist Tory Lanez, who was pulled over and arrested on a gun charge. Apparently she had cut her foot on broken glass after shots were fired in the air. The duo had been hanging out with Kylie Jenner earlier.

RELATED STORIES:

Megan Thee Stallion Used These Products To Keep Her Hair Moisturized In The Desert For Her 2020 BET Award Performance

Megan Thee Stallion’s Rainbow Wig Was The Perfect LA Black Pride Accessory

Megan Thee Stallion Collaborates On Anime Streetwear Collection  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tamera Mowry-Housely
Tamera Mowry Leaving “The Real”
 6 hours ago
07.14.20
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Admits She Lived In Beyonce’s Shadow…
 6 hours ago
07.14.20
7 Black Beauty Products To Shop This Week
 23 hours ago
07.14.20
Chris Brown arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Brown Reveals Son Aeko, 7 Mos., Already…
 1 day ago
07.13.20
2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Naya Rivera Sent A Photo Just Before Her…
 1 day ago
07.13.20
Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine,…
 4 days ago
07.10.20
“I Got ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS Stimulus Promotion” PRESENTED…
 4 days ago
07.10.20
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
‘Madea’s Farewell Play’ Gets A Release Date
 4 days ago
07.10.20
Simone Biles Opens Up About Impossible Beauty Standards…
 5 days ago
07.10.20
Hot Spot: Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing…
 5 days ago
07.09.20
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
Kanye West In Midst Of Bipolar Episode, Family…
 5 days ago
07.09.20
Adele Performs At Kesselhaus In Munich
Adele Enlists John Legend, Raphael Saadiq For New…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
Mayvenn Hair Introduces 4 Salon Services You Can…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
Idris & Sabrina Elba Spill Wedding Day Secrets…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
Photos
Close