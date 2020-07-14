CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Tamera Mowry-Housley Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Real’ Talk Show

After six seasons, Tamera Mowry-Housley announced that she’s leaving the daytime talk show, The Real.

She took to her Instagram to say that she’s embarking on a new journey.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at ‘The Real.’ The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better. I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Award and a Daytime Emmy,” she wrote on Instagram. “However, all good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from ‘The Real.’ To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I’ll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

 

Her exit comes after co-host, Amanda Seales also decided to depart from the show after only six months. Back in 2016, Tamar Braxton also left the show with a dramatic exit. Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Houghton, and Loni Love remain as the co-hosts.

In 2019, The Real was renewed for two more seasons.

Tamera Mowry-Housley Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Real’ Talk Show  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tamera Mowry-Housely
Tamera Mowry Leaving “The Real”
 6 hours ago
07.14.20
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Admits She Lived In Beyonce’s Shadow…
 6 hours ago
07.14.20
7 Black Beauty Products To Shop This Week
 23 hours ago
07.14.20
Chris Brown arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Brown Reveals Son Aeko, 7 Mos., Already…
 1 day ago
07.13.20
2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Naya Rivera Sent A Photo Just Before Her…
 1 day ago
07.13.20
Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine,…
 4 days ago
07.10.20
“I Got ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS Stimulus Promotion” PRESENTED…
 4 days ago
07.10.20
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
‘Madea’s Farewell Play’ Gets A Release Date
 4 days ago
07.10.20
Simone Biles Opens Up About Impossible Beauty Standards…
 5 days ago
07.10.20
Hot Spot: Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing…
 5 days ago
07.09.20
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
Kanye West In Midst Of Bipolar Episode, Family…
 5 days ago
07.09.20
Adele Performs At Kesselhaus In Munich
Adele Enlists John Legend, Raphael Saadiq For New…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
Mayvenn Hair Introduces 4 Salon Services You Can…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
Idris & Sabrina Elba Spill Wedding Day Secrets…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
Photos
Close