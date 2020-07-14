CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tamera Mowry Leaving “The Real”

Tamera Mowry-Housely

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Tamera Mowry is done with The Real. After 7 years on the talk show, Mowry is leaving. As reports began to surface on Monday about her departure, Mowry decided to get ahead of the noise. She posted on Instagram saying, “all good things must come to an end. It’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real.”

Mowry will spend more time with her family. The announcement comes one month after Amanda Seales left the show after only being on The Real for 6 months. Will you miss Mowry on The Real? Do you have any suggestions for a replacement?

See story here

Twinning! 9 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Stole Our Hearts [PHOTOS]
9 photos
Tamera Mowry Leaving "The Real"

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tamera Mowry-Housely
Tamera Mowry Leaving “The Real”
 6 hours ago
07.14.20
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Admits She Lived In Beyonce’s Shadow…
 6 hours ago
07.14.20
7 Black Beauty Products To Shop This Week
 23 hours ago
07.14.20
Chris Brown arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Brown Reveals Son Aeko, 7 Mos., Already…
 1 day ago
07.13.20
2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Naya Rivera Sent A Photo Just Before Her…
 1 day ago
07.13.20
Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine,…
 4 days ago
07.10.20
“I Got ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS Stimulus Promotion” PRESENTED…
 4 days ago
07.10.20
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
‘Madea’s Farewell Play’ Gets A Release Date
 4 days ago
07.10.20
Simone Biles Opens Up About Impossible Beauty Standards…
 5 days ago
07.10.20
Hot Spot: Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing…
 5 days ago
07.09.20
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
Kanye West In Midst Of Bipolar Episode, Family…
 5 days ago
07.09.20
Adele Performs At Kesselhaus In Munich
Adele Enlists John Legend, Raphael Saadiq For New…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
Mayvenn Hair Introduces 4 Salon Services You Can…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
Idris & Sabrina Elba Spill Wedding Day Secrets…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
Photos
Close