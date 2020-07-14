Tamera Mowry Leaving “The Real”

Tamera Mowry is done with The Real. After 7 years on the talk show, Mowry is leaving. As reports began to surface on Monday about her departure, Mowry decided to get ahead of the noise. She posted on Instagram saying, “all good things must come to an end. It’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real.”

Mowry will spend more time with her family. The announcement comes one month after Amanda Seales left the show after only being on The Real for 6 months. Will you miss Mowry on The Real? Do you have any suggestions for a replacement?

