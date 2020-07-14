CLOSE
Tory Lanez Arrested On Gun Charge Following Police Search In LA

Tory Lanez found himself behind bars Sunday.

The Toronto rapper was locked up early Sunday morning (July 12) after a house party altercation turned violent according to LAPD. Lanez was arrested and charged with carry a concealed weapon in his vehicle. The awkward part? Megan The Stallion was also at the party and had to be hospitalized following a glass wound to her foot.

The incident began at a house party and turned into an argument inside of an SUV. Police were able to find the SUV occupied by both Tory and Megan and reported finding a gun inside the vehicle.

More people had jokes for Lanez once the alleged arrest report came out on the “Say It” artist. According to Beverly Hills PD, the rapper, real name Daystar Peterson, is listed at 5’3″ and 120 pounds. Tory and Megan were both spotted hanging at Kylie Jenner’s house on Saturday night, hours before the shooting took place.

See the reactions to the arrest below.

Tory Lanez Arrested On Gun Charge Following Police Search In LA  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

